Meghan Markle’s Father Plans to Launch Clothing Line

In a move that will surely confuse many, Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will soon launch a menswear apparel collection, according to a tweet sent by his other daughter.

"So excited about my father's new #clothing line for men!" Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, reportedly wrote in a private tweet, according to Page Six. "Will keep you posted!"

(Photo: Twitter / @SammyMarkle64 / Page Six)

Thomas and Samantha Markle have been in the headlines ever since Meghan Markle's engagement and subsequent wedding to Prince Harry, whether it was Thomas for not attending the royal wedding or Samantha for bashing the royal couple for not inviting her.

Samantha, who is reportedly penning a book about her relationship with her half-sister, has made it clear that her goal is to profit off her connection to royalty.

"Let's face it — we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we're not subject to royal protocol," she told Good Morning Britain in July.

"With all due respect, it's not just Meghan. We're entitled to share that," Samantha continued. "I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's not disparaging. It's not harmful."

Thomas Markle recently denied faking the heart attack that made it impossible to attend Meghan Markle's wedding in May, telling the Daily Mail that he thought it was "disgusting" people doubted him.

"It's disgusting they said I didn't have a heart attack. Hospitals are bound by confidentiality laws and when you check in you can say you don't want your name on their records if anyone calls in to ask," Markle said. "I lost 40 lb after my heart attack, so I suppose that's good, though it's a hell of a way to lose weight."

He added that he never heard back from Meghan Markle after he sent two birthday messages to Markle earlier this month. In one, he allegedly wrote, "I didn't fake the heart attack. I really wanted to be with you. Love, Daddy."

Before that, he was caught in a paparazzi photo scandal in which he was paid to appear in staged photos. He recently said that he lied to Prince Harry on the phone about the scandal after Harry advised him never to go to the press. Thomas Markle claims that Harry told him on the phone that he should have listened to his advice.

"'Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad,'" Markle claims he told Harry. "Then I hung up."

He told the Daily Mail that he's not mad at Prince Harry or his daughter, despite the fact that they haven't spoken to him in months.

"I'm not mad at Harry. I'm not mad at Meghan. I love them," Thomas Markle said. "I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, f– it. I'm done."