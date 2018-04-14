New Jersey Mega Millions Winner Claims $533M Jackpot: ‘It’s Life-Changing Money’

The Mega Millions winner from the March 30 drawing has been identified as Vernon, New Jersey native, Richard Wahl, who won one of the largest lottery jackpots in history.

According to CNN, Wahl won the $533 million Mega Millions jackpot after playing the lottery two times. He has decided to take the cash option of $324.6 million over the annuity.

"I drive past that (Mega Millions) sign every day and don't buy," the 47-year-old said in a press conference on Friday, adding that he has decided to take the cash option of $324.6 million over the annuity.

The Jersey resident reportedly purchased the first ticket last month after he spoke with a coworker about retirement, but didn't win. A week later, he stopped at a Lukoil gas station in Riverdale and bought a few more tickets.

Upon hearing the winning numbers announced on Good Friday, Wahl reveals he thought he won only $1 million.

"I can tell you, it didn't sink in. It was truly amazing," he said, telling reporters that he was in such shock, he and his family cancelled all Easter weekend plans.

"I didn't feel comfortable taking the ticket out of the house; I didn't feel comfortable leaving it in the house," the production manager at a food services company admitted.

Wahl reveals his plans for the money include helping relatives, some friends and others in need with his lottery winnings.

"It's not only life-changing money for me, but I want it to be life-changing money for others," he said.

Additionally, he would also like to make his dream of restoring a 1963 Corvette a reality.

The numbers came in at 59-46-28-11-31 with a Megaball of 1.

The only other jackpots to reach a higher number than the current are the record-breaking jackpot from 2012, a $648 million jackpot in 2013 (split by winners in California and Georgia) and a $536 million jackpot won in Indiana in 2016.