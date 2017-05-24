McDonald’s UK Unveils Yummy New Burger In Ad That Completely Misfires

McDonald's is bringing the taste of South Carolina to the UK. The new burger by the fast food giant is inspired by the southern state's barbecue, but Mickey D's completely missed the mark with their latest ad for the new burger.

The TV ad starts off in a mobile phone store when a couple starts talking about what they want to eat from the fast food chain.

As the woman begins to names off each of the ingredients in the burger, she progressively becomes more Texan and Western, with a cowboy hat and Dolly Parton-inspired big blonde hair.

The man in the commercial also ends up also fully decked out in Western gear, while twirling a cartoonish lasso.

At the end of the ad, a salesman who was wearing business clothes comes back in a blue football uniform, which is not the color of any professional team in the state.

The ad may be all wrong, but at least they seemed to have gotten the food somewhat right.

The burger features two beef burgers with bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce and a "sweet n'tangy South Carolina mustard sauce."

The food seems to be a hit as one reviewer named MJ took to YouTube saying he liked the burger and loved the sauce.

"It's got a little bit of bite," he said in a video review of the burger. "It's really nice. It's like a sweet, spicy honey mustard."

The burger is only available in the UK through May 30 as part of McDonald's Great Tastes of America series. Other burgers include the New York Stack, the Louisiana Stack and the Tennessee Stack.

