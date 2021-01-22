McDonald's Is Offering Some Menu Items for Less Than 35 Cents

✖

Throwback Thursday is not just a hashtag to add to your Instagram posts anymore. It is also the name of McDonald's latest promotional deal, with the fast-food giant offering some of its most popular menu items at shockingly low prices. Cheeseburgers, fries, shakes, and more will be available for only $0.35 or less on different Thursdays in January and February.

The prices pay tribute to the original prices from 1955 when McDonald's was established. The program started on Jan. 14, when a small order of fries was just $0.15. On Jan. 21, you could get a cheeseburger for just a quarter. The next deal is on Jan. 28, when milkshakes will be available for a quarter. Apple pies will set you back $0.20 on Feb. 4. An order of large fries will cost $0.35 on Feb. 11 and cheeseburgers will be available for just a quarter again on Feb. 18.

As with many previous eye-popping deals from McDonald's, these prices are only available when you order through the McDonald's app. You also have to purchase at least one other item that costs $1 or more. "Offering our customers a safe, fast and easy way to enjoy their favorite menu items is more important than ever before," a McDonald's spokesperson told Business Insider. "Our McDonald's App gives fans the scoop on new menu items and allows them to take advantage of tailored deals and offers with just a few clicks."

Aside from the Throwback Thursday deals, McDonald's has several major new items coming to the menu in 2021. Earlier this month, McDonald's said its own deluxe fried chicken sandwich will be in restaurants nationwide on Feb. 24. There will be three sandwiches available, the basic Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. The sandwiches are part of McDonald's attempt to compete in the chicken sandwich fast-food market, which has continued to explode since the success of Popeyes' sandwich in 2019.

McDonald's will also be releasing its own plant-based burger soon. The McPlant was tested in Canada in 2019 and will be tested in select U.S. markets before going nationwide. It could be used for more than just burgers though, as executives suggested they could use the meat for breakfast sandwiches. "McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s," Ian Borden, McDonald's international president, said at an investor meeting in November, USA Today reports. "In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken substitutes, and breakfast sandwiches."