McDonald’s Manager Gets Six-Figure Reward for Helping Catch Serial Killer

The McDonald’s employee whose tip led to the arrest of the Tampa serial killer will receive a $110,000 reward.

On Nov. 28, Delonda Walker, a manager at a Tampa McDonald’s, called police after one of her co-workers handed her a bag with a gun in it and asked her to keep it safe for him. She also told police that the employee had been intending on leaving Tampa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, Walker will be receiving a $110,000 reward for her help in ending the brutal shootings which left four Tampa residents dead, CNN reports.

The $110,000 reward comes from multiple organizations, including $50,000 from the FBI, $20,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and $10,000 from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Nine-thousand of the reward also came from a local businessman, who had promised to contribute.

Howell Donaldson III, whose identity eluded police for over a month, was arrested immediately after police received Walker’s tip and it has been confirmed that the gun was the same one used in the murders of four Tampa residents. Donaldson is now accused in the murders of Anthony Naiboa, Monica Hoffa, Benjamin Mitchell, and Ronald Felton, who were all killed in October and November in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Walker is now being hailed a hero by the city, police, and family and friends of the victims.

“She took all of that worry that was out there away, and she made us all whole again. She’s a hero to all of us and our family. She’s part of our family now,” Monica Hoffa’s father said.

It is alleged that Walker has received about half of the reward money.