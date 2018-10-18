McDonald’s Launches New Halloween Game With Sweet Prizes

October is in full swing, and McDonald’s wants to get customers into the Halloween spirit with a brand-new game.

Dubbed Trick. Treat. Win!, the game can be played two ways, in-store and on the McDonald’s app.

After picking up their McDonald’s order, customers can instantly peel game pieces on the packaging of select items to win menu items like a Big Mac Sandwich, Artisan Chicken or Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Biscuit Sandwich, small McCafé Frappé, Smoothie or Shake and snack size McFlurry.

Prizes also include cash or items from partners including PlayStation Bundles, Monster Jam Superstore gift cards and more.

Trick. Treat. Win! has 1-in-4 odds of winning, and if a peeled game piece isn’t an instant winner, customers can redeem it for entry tokens that can be used to enter the Daily Sweepstakes on the McDonald’s Mobile app.

On the app, players can use their entry tokens to enter to win a different prize each day, some of which include cash, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, Beaches Resorts Luxury Included Vacations, football fan trips, Universal Parks & Resorts trips, McDonald’s for life and more.

The game’s website lets fans know the app’s prize for the day — the big win on Oct. 18 was a wireless speaker and charging dock.

Trick. Treat. Win! ends on Oct. 31, so if you want to win, you should act fast.

McDonald’s is also introducing a Halloween display, Trick. Treat. Win! Fright Lights! exclusively at the chain’s flagship restaurant in downtown Chicago. The display took over 400 hours to create and features hundreds of pumpkins as well as tombstones which mark some notable past McDonald’s items that ultimately left the menu including McPizza, the McD.L.T. and Onion Nuggets. Trick. Treat. Win! Fright Lights! also includes a 1,630 square foot LED light show set to seasonal music that runs twice an hour until 10 p.m. local time.

We’re filling your bag with WINS this Halloween. 👻 To celebrate our new instant win game, we transformed a McDonald’s into a spooky spectacular called Trick. Treat. Win! Fright Lights! 🎆 Head over to your local McDonald’s for a 1 in 4 chance at winning prizes.🤑 #TrickTreatWin pic.twitter.com/Gz6jai7zGK — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 11, 2018

Photo Credit: 8th.creator / Shutterstock.com