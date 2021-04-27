McDonald's Giving Away Free Sweet Treat Next Week

✖

As temperatures begin to rise, McDonald’s is giving fans the perfect way to cool off, all while paying tribute to all of those who have made a common and embarrassing mistake regarding one of their chilled treats. Beginning on Tuesday, May 4, the Golden Arches will be giving away free Caramel Brownie McFlurries to anyone who has ever understandably mistook the McFlurry spoon for a straw, helping to ease the lingering embarrassment of the gaffe all too many of us has made.

"Our McFlurry spoon is ~misunderstood~ and every true McDonald's fan understands the struggle of confusing it for a straw. While we can't change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it," the chain wrote in a press release. So how, exactly, is McDonald's helping "to ease the sting of your facepalm?" On Tuesday, May 4, the beloved fast food chain is "giving everyone who has ever even thought the spoon was a straw...so yeah, everyone" a free regular Caramel Brownie McFlurry at participating locations. To score the deal, simply scan the offer code in McDonald's App. No purchase is necessary. But the freebie doesn't stop there, because between Wednesday, May 3 and Sunday, May 9, anyone who makes a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats can score a free regular sized Caramel Brownie McFlurry.

(Photo: McDonald's)

The Caramel Brownie McFlurry is one of the newest additions to the McDonald’s menu. While the chilled treat first debuted back in 2017 in Canada, the original birthplace of the McFlurry, it is not set to make its way to menus in the U.S. until May of this year. Boasting the chain's creamy vanilla soft serve, which is made with real dairy, mixed with brownie pieces and caramel topping blended throughout, the treat's flavors are "inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling," according to Chad Schafer, McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary. The treat is officially set to hit menus on Monday, May 3, though it will not be here to stay, as the Caramel Brownie McFlurry is only a limited-time offering.

For decades now, McFlurries have been a fan-favorite menu item, even outside of the hot summer months. The ice cream treat was created in 1995 by Ron McLellan, a local McDonald's Owner and Operator in Bathurst, Canada, and in the 25 years since, McFlurries have made their way to menus in more than 100 countries across the globe. Now, those stopping by their local McD's can order various flavors of the ice cream treat, including classics like Oreo and M&Ms.