Watch McDonald’s Employee Slap Customer Who ‘Threw’ Coffee at Her

Drama broke out at a McDonald’s restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida this week when an employee slapped a customer in the face after the customer allegedly threw a cup of coffee at her.

Video of the incident was recorded, with the employee screaming, “Did you throw that drink at me?” before knocking the glasses off the customer’s face.

The employee, going by Ms. Williams, told CBS 47 (Action News Jax) her side of the story on Saturday.

Williams said prior to the video, the customer was belligerent with her after accusing her and the staff of not preparing her food fast enough. She said she offered the customer a refund, but the woman responded by throwing two coffee drinks on her, one of which was still hot.

Williams said she had been working at that location in Jacksonville for over eight years, and had never had such an encounter.

McDonald’s owner Debbie Moreland released a statement after the incident went vial saying, “I do not condone the behavior depicted in this video. We are currently investigating this matter.”

One witness at the restaurant told Action News Jax that Williams’ behavior was still unwarranted.

“I’m speechless. I’m blown away by that one,” customer Eddie Ford said. “I think it’s totally unprofessional. Your job is customer service and you come [out from] behind the counter and fight a consumer? That’s crazy. You’re the face of the company.”

CBS 47’s Law and Safety expert Dale Carson broke down the legal ramifications of the incident.

“Truly, in a circumstance like that where you’re injured first,” Carson said. “You have an immediate moment to protect yourself, reach out, to perhaps strike them instantly. But you certainly cannot walk around a counter, encounter someone in a store and slap them. Because if you do that, you are attacking that person and you are subject to be charged.”

Carson did however mention that if the customer threw hot coffee on Williams, she could be looking at felony charges.

This is far from the first time an act of violence has broken out between fast food employees and customers. A recent video showed a group of people getting into a fight with an IHOP manager during a late shift, which led to the employee hitting one of the attackers with a pile-driver and throwing a chair at another.