Discontinued McDonald’s Items You Forgot About

McDonald’s is one of the most recognizable names in the fast food industry, and the long-standing brand has developed more than a few iconic items over the years. But to stay relevant, fast food chains consistently come out with new food choices to entice customers, and like many things, some succeed, yet some don’t.

From slightly healthier options to full-on fried desserts, many of McDonald’s past menu items are no longer part of the fast food giant’s lineup.

Click through for just a few of the items McDonald’s has discontinued over the years, and see if any of your favorites are on the list.

McSalad Shakers

Health food was beginning to come into fashion in the early 2000s, so these “healthy” options were McDonald’s way of introducing some greens to their menu. They have since been replaced with the chain’s line of premium salads after being discontinued in 2003.

Chicken Selects

Intended as a slightly different choice to the chain’s iconic chicken nuggets, these strips were introduced in 2004 and discontinued in 2013, although they have been brought back for various limited edition batches.

Onion Nuggets

In the ’70s, pre-chicken nuggets, customers could snack on onions that had been dipped in batter and fried, although we’re thinking the chicken versions might be a slightly tastier option.

McPizza

McDonald’s went Italian when it experimented with pizza, testing the option in a few locations before rolling out to a larger audience. The idea was eventually discontinued due to the 11 minutes it took the pizza to cook.

Arch Deluxe

McDonald’s play for a luxury burger, the Arch Deluxe featured a beef patty with a honey mustard-type sauce, bacon and all the fixing on a potato roll. Unfortunately for the chain, the burger was a major fail and was discontinued soon after its release.

Cherry Pie

While customers can still get an apple pie, the original versions of the treat were fried. McDonald’s switched to a baked option in 1992, and also eventually did away with a cherry version of the pastry.

