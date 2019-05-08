McDonald’s Confirms 4 New Global Menu Items for United States

McDonald’s new “Worldwide Favorites” menu is serving up an itinerary that will take your taste buds on a trip around the world.

The beloved fast food chain confirmed the addition of the menu, which boasts favorite items from its international fare, on Wednesday, May 8, promising to bring some of the most popular global menu items to participating locations nationwide.

The “Worldwide Favorites” follows in the likes of the rotating favorites from around the world at McDonald’s global headquarters restaurant in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, though it marks the first time Worldwide Favorites are featured on U.S. menus nationwide.

“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, said in a press release. “We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”

The menu, which had first been teased in leaked documents last month, boasts a total of four food items hailing from The Netherlands, Spain, Canada, and Australia.

The Stroopwafel McFlurry from The Netherlands features the chain’s creamy vanilla soft serve mixed with a rich caramel swirl that features authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

Making its way across the pond from Spain, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger is composed of a quarter pound of 100 percent fresh beef that is topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese, and slivered onions. The burger is served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

Traveling south from Canada, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is made with a grilled or crispy all white meat, juicy, and tender chicken that is topped with tomato and herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce, and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.

Cheesy Bacon Fries, hailing from Australia, boast McDonald’s coveted golden crisp French fries that are topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon. The fries had made their debuted stateside earlier this year as a limited-time offering.

The “Worldwide Favorites” menu is available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide for a limited-time only.