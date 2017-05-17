McDonald’s Issues Apology For ‘Offensive’ Ad About Childhood Grief

McDonald's is now apologizing for causing outrage after airing an "offensive" TV advertisement that some viewers claim "exploits childhood bereavement."

A spokesperson for the fast food chain said: "This was by no means an intention of ours. We wanted to highlight the role McDonald's has played in our customers' everyday lives - both in good and difficult times."

The 90-second spot, which first aired on May 12, shows a young despondent boy asking his mother to describe his deceased father to him. The boy is then left to wonder what he and his father might have had in common.

When the boy and his mother arrive at a McDonald's, the kid orders a Filet-o-Fish, which prompts the mother to say: "That was your dad's favorite too."

After the British advert aired, bereavement charity Grief Encounter said it received "countless calls" from parents saying that their children were upset by the commercial, according to BBC.

In addition to the calls placed to Grief Encounter, offended viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the McDonald's ad.

New #McDonalds advert, cynically using the story of a kid's dead dad is trashy beyond belief. Who needs 2 parents when you have McNuggets? — Tony Richman (@TonyLRichman) May 12, 2017

There's a McDonalds advert where a mums reminiscing with her son about his dead dad. Is it that deep to sell some McNuggets? — Martyn (@MartynEwoma) May 15, 2017

The McDonalds advert with the mum describing the kids dead dads favourite meal is particularly vulgar. Targeting the bereaved market? Weird. — Martin (@Thenh11) May 14, 2017

I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you! #mcdonalds #badtaste — The Midgers (@midgersbtfc06) May 14, 2017

Dr. Shelley Gilbert, the founder and president of Grief Encounter, spoke out about the issue.

The statement read: "McDonald's have attempted to speak to their audience via an emotionally driven TV campaign. However, what they have done is exploit childhood bereavement as a way to connect with young people and surviving parents alike - unsuccessfully. We fully support children and surviving parents remembering loved ones with memory boxes, family experiences which remind them of happier times and openly talking about the member of the family that has died. But trying to insinuate that a brand can cure all ills with one meal is insensitive and shouldn't be a way to show that a brand recognizes 'the big moments in life'."

