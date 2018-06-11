McDonald’s Adds Sweet Potato Fries to Menu in Europe

McDonald’s fans around the world were struck with a massive case of food envy recently.

The fast food chain released its new menu item, sweet potato fries, but they’re only available in locations in Sweden and Norway.

McDonald’s in Sweden does sweet potato fries pic.twitter.com/eeuM3iL6em — . (@HeronChe) June 3, 2018

Once the news got out that they wouldn’t be arriving in other countries, fans voiced their dismay on Twitter.

“I wish McDonald’s did sweet potato fries,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Also when are [McDonald’s] gonna start doing sweet potato fries because I would be there daily,” another fan wrote.

The McDonald’s official Twitter account responded to one of the fans’ outcries, writing “Menu items vary by restaurant and/or franchisee. Let your favorite store know you want Sweet Potato Fries on the menu!”

The fries had made their way to the United States once before, as several locations in Amarillo, Texas began serving them in 2015 for a limited time.

McDonald’s spokeswoman Jeanette DeBartolo told CNBC at the time that “There is currently no plan to launch them nationally.”

Another recent edition to the menu was the camembert donuts, a cross between mozzarella sticks and doughnuts that were filled with camembert cheese and served with a side of cranberry dipping sauce. Unfortunately those were only released in Germany.

This past May, the food chain released yet another new product, the 100 Percent Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and brought in the likes of NBA legend Charles Barkley and actor John Goodman to help promote it. They even went so far as to have Goodman record an ASMR-style ad for the burger, which some fans found to be a little creepy.

But while some are enjoying the sandwich, two McDonald’s customers in Florida filed a lawsuit for $5 million in May after realizing they were being charged for cheese on their quarter pounders even though they specifically asked for the slices to be removed.

“Customers have been forced, and continue to be overcharged for these products, by being forced to pay for two slices of cheese, which they do not want, order, or receive, to be able to purchase their desired product,” the lawsuit read.

McDonald’s responded to the lawsuit saying, “We do not believe the claims in this lawsuit have legal merit.”