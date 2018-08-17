McDonald's Adds Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders to Menu

McDonald's is adding another new mouthwatering chicken recipe to its menu.

On Wednesday, the Golden Arches announced that it was continuing its chicken expansion with the addition of the Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders, which follow on the heels of the Classic Chicken Sandwich, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, and the new and improved Chicken McNuggets made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

"We share our customers' love of chicken," Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu and Brand Strategy, McDonald's USA, said of the newest menu addition. "A better McDonald's means more chicken options and delicious new tastes. We are building on the success of our Buttermilk Crispy Tenders by offering a new craveable sweet and spicy taste we know our guests will love."

The Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders, available for a limited time in orders of 4-piece, 6-piece, and 10-piece servings, are made with McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Tenders which are then hand tossed and glazed to order in the new sweet n' spicy honey BBQ glaze. The special and irresistible new sauce is crafted with brown sugar and a variety of spices, including chili pepper, garlic powder, and paprika.

The popular fast food chain, which recently celebrated the Big Mac's 50th birthday, is also offering customers the chance to get free French fries with their order of the Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders and other menu items. Throughout the remainder of 2018, customers who spend $1 on chain's mobile app on Fridays will get a free medium serving of their famed golden fries.

Those using the app can also score deals on the Double Quarter-Pound Cheeseburger, Signature Craft Sandwiches, the McDouble, Chicken McNuggets, breakfast options, and McCafe beverages.

McDonald's, which is attempting to lead a turnaround of customers through various new promotions and revamped menu items, is also allowing customers to have a more customizable and easier ordering process. Along with the mobile app, customers can have their meals delivered to them through McDelivery on Uber Eats.

The popular fast food chain also announced plans to rollout its self-service kiosks, allowing customers to skip the line when ordering, to 1,000 stores every quarter for the next two years. The expansion would see the kiosks in nearly half of all U.S. McDonald's by the year 2020, promising a smoother ordering process.