McDonald’s Customers Can Add Free Bacon to Any Menu Item for One Hour on Tuesday

McDonald’s is celebrating their love of bacon with its first ever Bacon Hour, which will see customers adding bacon to their favorite menu items for free.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 4-5 p.m., customers headed to the Golden Arches will get a little something extra on the side for free: two slices of thick cut, Applewood smoked bacon that they can add to the menu item of their choice. That means that you can add bacon to anything that your heart desires, even if it’s a bacon-filled Hot Fudge Sundae.

“Bacon with an order of Hotcakes? Go for it. Bacon with a Hot-Fudge Sundae? Have at it. Bacon with a Fillet-O-Fish? Why not?” the press release states.

“When we aid there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, said. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

The bacony goodness comes on the heels of the news that the Golden Arches was bringing several other bacon-filled treats to its menus: the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger, and Cheesy Bacon Fries. Bacon Hour will serve as a celebration to the new additions.

Buzz around the bacon love coming to McDonald’s was first sparked back in December, when rumors swirled that Cheesy Bacon Fries, which feature McDonald’s world famous golden french fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits, would be hitting the menu in 2019. The fast food chain had begun testing the newest treat at select locations in Hawaii and Northern California in November, and they proved to be a hit among both those lucky enough to snack on the treat and those hoping that the fries would make a nationwide debut.

Why so much love for bacon? As it turns out, very scientific research done by McDonald’s showed that between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7 on popular social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram, he word “bacon” was mentioned 17,000 times a day in the U.S. alone, or roughly 740 times an hour.

Bacon Hour will run from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, followed by the debut of the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger, and Cheesy Bacon Fries on Wednesday, Jan. 30.