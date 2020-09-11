McConnell Slammed for Bringing National Lobster Day Resolution to Senate Floor as Americans Beg for Stimulus Checks

As Americans await any news about a possible stimulus package, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was busy this week in his efforts to designate Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day. Speaking from the Senate floor, McConnell asked "unanimous consent the Senate proceed the consideration of S.Res.688 submitted earlier today," a motion that sought to approve the national day.

McConnell's motion came as a newly introduced stimulus proposal failed in a Senate vote Thursday. The $500 billion "skinny package, introduced by Senate Republicans earlier in the week and excluding state and local aid as well as a second round of stimulus payments, failed in a vote of 52 to 47. Although that vote had mostly been down party lines, and McConnell has placed again placed the blame on Democrats for failing to bring the American people relief, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky crossed party lines to vote against the legislation.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "I ask unanimous consent the Senate proceed the consideration of S.Res.688 submitted earlier today." Sen. Rick Scott: "The clerk will report." Clerk: "Senate Resolution 688 designating Sept. 25, 2020, as National Lobster Day." pic.twitter.com/HJVgA4ckeV — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2020

His remarks also come as negotiations regarding a previous stimulus package, the HEALS Act, which included an additional round of stimulus payments, remained stalled on Capitol Hill. That package had been introduced in July, though discussions between the White House and top Democrats have remained at "a tragic impasse," according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It also comes as McConnell has had the HEROES Act sitting on his desk for more than 100 days, refusing to take it up for a vote in the Senate.

For many Americans, his push to have National Lobster Day designated as Sept. 25 was a slap in the face and the cause for outcry. Across social media, people slammed the motion, calling on McConnell and other congressional lawmakers to pass a second round of stimulus checks to help the millions of Americans struggling to stay afloat amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.