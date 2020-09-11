McConnell Slammed for Bringing National Lobster Day Resolution to Senate Floor as Americans Beg for Stimulus Checks
As Americans await any news about a possible stimulus package, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was busy this week in his efforts to designate Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day. Speaking from the Senate floor, McConnell asked "unanimous consent the Senate proceed the consideration of S.Res.688 submitted earlier today," a motion that sought to approve the national day.
McConnell's motion came as a newly introduced stimulus proposal failed in a Senate vote Thursday. The $500 billion "skinny package, introduced by Senate Republicans earlier in the week and excluding state and local aid as well as a second round of stimulus payments, failed in a vote of 52 to 47. Although that vote had mostly been down party lines, and McConnell has placed again placed the blame on Democrats for failing to bring the American people relief, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky crossed party lines to vote against the legislation.
Sen. Mitch McConnell: "I ask unanimous consent the Senate proceed the consideration of S.Res.688 submitted earlier today."
Sen. Rick Scott: "The clerk will report."
Clerk: "Senate Resolution 688 designating Sept. 25, 2020, as National Lobster Day." pic.twitter.com/HJVgA4ckeV— The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2020
His remarks also come as negotiations regarding a previous stimulus package, the HEALS Act, which included an additional round of stimulus payments, remained stalled on Capitol Hill. That package had been introduced in July, though discussions between the White House and top Democrats have remained at "a tragic impasse," according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It also comes as McConnell has had the HEROES Act sitting on his desk for more than 100 days, refusing to take it up for a vote in the Senate.
For many Americans, his push to have National Lobster Day designated as Sept. 25 was a slap in the face and the cause for outcry. Across social media, people slammed the motion, calling on McConnell and other congressional lawmakers to pass a second round of stimulus checks to help the millions of Americans struggling to stay afloat amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
I guess this is more important than an actual, effective Corona relief bill.— Todd (@ToddF_Imagine) September 10, 2020
The economy is collapsing, but the most important thing today for these senators is to have a National Lobster Day.— Ariel Sosa (@arielsosanyc) September 10, 2020
Fabulous!
Still no enhanced employment or funding for the post office but lobster day is a go. https://t.co/7fSty1ciid— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 11, 2020
Good - glad time was spent confirming national lobster day. Now can you get to stimulus, healthcare, unemployment, etc.
How are we letting them get away w this? People are dying and this is what we are paying them to do?
The rage is real.— Vote for Change NOT Evil: #NeverBidenNeverTrump (@nunyabiz55) September 10, 2020
Absolutely insane! I'm glad he thinks so much of lobster but what about the American people that cant afford a box of Mac and cheese pay rent find work hes just as much of a joke as his boss.— J Hall (@Jhall0513) September 11, 2020
Millions unemployed, kids going hungry tonight, Americans facing foreclosures and evictions, but yes, lets talk about lobster day...... Do nothing Republicans.......— Barb🐇😾 (@PepperLove215) September 10, 2020
Hey, who needs another Coronavirus relief bill? We’re doing okay ignoring it until it magically goes away, am I right? Instead, let’s sign a bill for National Lobster Day!
Yay! That’s exactly what we need right now. Thank you, Senate Republicans 😒. https://t.co/LS5tJkiA2x— Ed (@EdbrohamLincoln) September 11, 2020
$0 for American workers.
$0 for American small businesses.
$0 for local/State governments affected by the economic disaster caused by the @GOP's incompetent #coronavirus response.
BUT...@senatemajldr made the time and took the effort to pass National Lobster Day? #MoscowMitch https://t.co/jbZGD3eLel— Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) September 11, 2020
They can’t pass the HEROES act but they just made a National Lobster Day. What a joke— Wear a Mask to Save Lives (@AGerofs) September 11, 2020
Imagine being in the middle of a pandemic and having the dinner you just ate at Red Lobster be so emotionally moving that you introduce a motion like this.— SCOOBY🦎 (@ScoobyMcpherson) September 10, 2020
Of ALL the bills languishing on his desk, he chose to pull this one out?#MoscowMitch #TurtleBoy4Lobsters https://t.co/RF4BpOGqBk— Isende (53 DAYS NASTY woman voting BLUE!) (@IsendeB) September 11, 2020
This is the most important thing facing America today, according to GOP senators: https://t.co/o46G8ocBKP— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) September 11, 2020
International Lobster Day: More important than bills regarding election security, COVID relief, child exploitation, etc. @senatemajldr— GOP could have prevented this (@wackygiraffe91) September 10, 2020
Oh, nothing more pressing going on in this country than designating a holiday for a water bug.— Casper Dean (@CasperVDean) September 11, 2020