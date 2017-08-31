Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Full Fight Card Salaries Revealed

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in a 10th round TKO victory Saturday night in one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events in recent years, and regardless of the outcome, each fighter was sure to walk away with a massive payout.

Now, the pair’s earnings have officially been revealed, with the Nevada Athletic Commission to MMA Fighting releasing salary information for the event, MMA Fighting reports.

As the victor, Mayweather is reported to have taken home a $100 million disclosed purse, while McGregor walked away with a disclosed purse of $30 million — not bad for his first professional boxing match ever.

McGregor’s earnings from the Aug. 26 match are already 10 times higher than his previous highest purse, which was the $3 million he earned for his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

In addition to their purses, both fighters will likely receive additional payouts after sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view earnings or other supplementary earnings, which are not disclosed.

The event’s pay-per-view revenues are expected to be massive, despite the fact that millions of people watched the fight through pirated streams.

“It was good a fight. It was a bit of fun, right?” McGregor said to Mayweather after the fight during a press conference, via ESPN. “It was a bit of fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen McCarthy