Floyd Mayweather Shares Message to the Irish After Conor McGregor Fight

After their bout, fighters Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor both seemed to hold each other in high regard. Mayweather, the victor, extended his kind thoughts to McGregor’s fans, including his most supportive faction: the Irish.

“Thank you to the great country of Ireland and all the countries around the world for supporting me,” he tweeted after the fight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thank you to the great country of Ireland and all the countries around the world for supporting me. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 27, 2017

McGregor carries his national pride for his home country on his sleeve, so it seemed Mayweather wanted to give them special props by singling them out. This was especially needed after the amount of trash-talking both fighters laid out in preparation of the fight.

Afterwards, Mayweather then went on for a quick boast.

He tweeted out his boxing record, 50-0. His win over McGregor put him over the 49-0 record set by boxing legend Rocky Marciano.

50 – 0 — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 27, 2017

In addition to the post-fight tweets, Mayweather also had some tough-but-kind remarks to share about the fight and McGregor.

“[McGregor’s] a tough competitor. I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed them for the Pacquio fight,” Mayweather said after this bout. “If I’m not mistaken, I guaranteed everyone this fight wouldn’t go the distance.”

He added, “He was a lot better than I thought he was.”

Mayweather has claimed this fight will be his last. McGregor is expected to return to UFC, but has said he is open to boxing again.