Matt Lauer Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils Attempted Suicide

Brooke Nevils, who accused former Today host Matt Lauer of raping her in at the Sochi Winter Olympics 2014, revealed that she tried to kill herself after making her allegations in 2017. As TooFab reports, the troubling news is part of Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. Nevils, a former NBC producer, told Farrow she suffered post-traumatic stress after Lauer allegedly anally raped her in a hotel room.

“Over the past two years, Nevils had attempted suicide,” Farrow wrote. “She’s been hospitalized for post-traumatic stress disorder, descended into heavy drinking, pulled herself back. She’d lost fourteen pounds. And gone to doctors 21 times in a single-month period.”

Nevils also told Farrow, “I’ve lost everything I cared about. My job. My goals.”

But she still doesn’t regret coming forward with her accusations.

“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent. It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex,” she says in the book.

Lauer, who was married at the time, continued to have sexual encounters with Nevils once back in New York City, according to the book.

“It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship,” Nevils said.

She said there were two other “non-consensual” incidents. One occurred when she asked Lauer to record a goodbye message for her boyfriend who was leaving NBC for a different company.

“When she asked Lauer for his (video), he told her to come to his office to record it herself. When she arrived, she said, he told her to go down on him,” Farrow wrote. “I was really upset. I felt terrible I was trying to do this nice thing, and I had to give Matt a blow job to get him to film a goodbye video. I just felt sick.”

Lauer publicly denied all of the allegations last week in an open letter.

“I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period,” he wrote. “I had an extramarital affair with Brooke Nevils in 2014. … It began when she came to my hotel room very late one night in Sochi, Russia. We engaged in a variety of sexual acts. We performed oral sex on each other, we had vaginal sex, and we had anal sex. Each act was mutual and completely consensual.”

Nevils says that Lauer is victim bullying and lying.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.