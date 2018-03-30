Parkland Student Reportedly Posts Gun and Bullet Threats on Snapchat

A student a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School allegedly made threats on Snapchat against another student, posting pictures of a gun and ammunition.

A lawyer for the threatened student has told TMZ that the school won’t tell his client’s family whether or not the student who allegedly posted the pictures and threats will be going back to the school and that the family is concerned.

TMZ reports that police visited the school last week and arrested the student for making criminal threats. The student allegedly told cops the bullets were his dad’s and the gun was a BB gun.

In one of the photos, which depicts ammunition, the text on the Snapchat reads, “Anyone know [the threatened student] at Stoneman Douglas he’s light skin where’s [sic] Gucci glasses and jeans that look like a 4 year old drew on em [hit me up].”

The student in question posted a photo with a gun with the caption “Catch me out here n—,” and also accused the other student of stealing his Gucci sandals.

According to the police report, TMZ reports, his screen name on the popular video game Fortnite is NickCruz, the same name as the former student and gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

“We’re not talking about clear backpacks and stupid things like that, we are talking about actual threats which are being made on Snapchat that are being ignored,” lawyer Bradford Cohen told TMZ.

“What’s going to happen to this youth that puts a gun and bullets and threats on Snapchat?” Douglas said. “What’s going to happen to him? Is he coming back to school? Is he not coming back to school? It’s a very simple thing.”

Cohen said the issue is not about suing the school, but that it’s purely about safety.

“I’m not going to sue them for money. I’m not looking for money. The family’s not looking for money. We’re not trying to take advantage of anyone. We just want to know facts. Is he coming back to school or not?” Cohen said.

“All we want is communication. I don’t think it’s asking for that much in a school that has suffered as greatly as Stoneman Douglas that there’s some communication with parents, especially when there’s a threat like this,” Cohen added.

It’s been over a month since confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz entered his former high school and shot and killed 14 students and three faculty members with an AR-15 style rife on Valentine’s Day. Cruz has been charged with a 34-count indictment — 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, for the people he injured.

On March 13, prosecutors filed papers signifying their intent to pursue the death penalty against the confessed shooter. Previously, Cruz’s attorneys had hoped to strike a plea deal exempting the 19-year-old from capital punishment.

The following day, Cruz stood mute at his arraignment, refusing to enter a plea. Judge Elizabeth Scherer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. He was arraigned on the same day that students across the country walked out of class in solidarity with the survivors from Stoneman Douglas High, calling for action on gun laws. Cruz is due back in court on Friday, April 27.

Other threatening incidents have occurred at Stoneman Douglas in the weeks following the shooting, including two students being arrested for bringing knives to school and Cruz’s younger brother being arrested for trespassing on school property after he was warned to stay away.