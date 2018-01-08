Stars Give Cold Shoulder to Designs of Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, most all attendees wore black as part of the Time’s Up movement created to end sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace, but it seems no one supported the cause in a design by Marchesa, the label co-founded by Harvey Weinstein‘s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

Marchesa, known for its glamorous and opulent gowns, has long been a red carpet staple, but not one star wore the label to this year’s ceremony. That’s likely due to the fact that the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements are almost a direct response to the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, which triggered a movement enabling women to speak up and have their voices heard.

Chapman and Weinstein wed in 2007, and Chapman separated from her husband shortly after the allegations against him began in October. Since then, Chapman has withdrawn from the public eye and her designs have been scarce on red carpets.

The brand has still retained support from friends, and Meghan McCain even wore a Marchesa gown at her November wedding.

“The scandal erupted and everybody was like, are you going to keep the dress? And I was like why should the two women designers be punished for a man’s disgusting behavior,” McCain told People. “I just didn’t wanna feel like the people who had worked there and make their livelihood should be punished as well.”

Chapman and Keren Craig founded Marchesa in 2004, and People reported in December that the label will return to Fashion Week in February for the first time since the allegations against Weinstein broke.

