Many Still Haven't Received $300 Unemployment Benefits More Than a Month After $600 Benefit Expired
Monday, Aug. 31 marked exactly a month since the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit provided under the CARES Act expired, and while President Donald Trump signed an executive order renewing benefits, many Americans are reporting that they have yet to see the additional money in their checks. Across social media, people are wondering where the money, which many see as life float amid the pandemic and economic crisis, is.
While the benefit had initially called for $600 weekly payments, the president's Aug. 8 signed executive order called for the payment to be renewed at a reduced amount of $400. States, however, would be required to pay $100 of that amount, with the promised $300 coming from $44 billion allocated from the Disaster Relief Fund. By the end of August, the majority of states had applied and been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to take part in the Lost Wages Assistance program.
According to FEMA, although a state may be approved, it could take some time for the extra benefit to show up in unemployment benefits, as each state has to make adjustments to their systems. It is expected that most approved states will begin paying out the extra benefit by mid to late September.
With millions of Americans still out of work and a stimulus relief bill still stalled on Capitol Hill, many are desperate for the enhanced benefit. Scroll down to see what Americans are saying on social media about the enhanced unemployment benefits.
Where’s the $300/month of pandemic unemployment we were promised on aug 8th?? I know fema granted y’all the Monet cmon now— alison (@_BoiledAngel) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Ri unemployment where is that 300..— PhillyTom/TRUMP2020/RhodyChef🦞🥩🦪🔪🍺🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ThomasMazze) September 2, 2020
@WhiteHouse where is the extra $300 in Unemployment help?? I have been dealing with covid since April. I have had a 100 degree temp daily for over 90 days. I have lost 40% of my kidney function and have a giant open wound due to this virus. Get off your ass and do something.— Sara K. Richards 🌊 🌊 🌈 #BLM #Resist (@Jacinth13) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Has anyone in NC received the fema approved $300 unemployment benefit yet?— Fat man (@Fatman52523375) August 31, 2020
did anyone get the extra $300 per week for unemployment this cycle?— Ocalypse (@the_ocalypse) August 27, 2020
prevnext
@GovLarryHogan it’s September 1st and rents due. Where’s the $300.00-$400.00 unemployment bonus that Maryland was approved for?? @realDonaldTrump can you answer this? Rents due now not in 4 weeks or when you see fit— FranklinShort (@FranklinShort31) September 1, 2020
Where our unemployment benefits at cumo nyc is tire of your excuses where the 300 dollars— kayel (@kayel29591231) September 1, 2020
prevnext
You can tweet but can’t answer a phone or return a call??— Ryan Hewett (@RyanHewett12) September 1, 2020
Where is the 300.00 on top of the unemployment already being given that was supposed to start today?
People we need to push this issue.
No one cares!!!!!
@GovernorTomWolf other states have started to recieve the $300 weekly unemployment benefit what about Pennsylvania?!? I desperately need it to survive.— Nichole Martinson (@Blonde1117) August 26, 2020
prevnext
@GovRonDeSantis where is our extended unemployment and our government extended $300— Victorious (@santabear1964) September 1, 2020
@GovSisolak @DetrNevada when will we see the @realDonaldTrump government unemployment add on of 300? I just read that you are still working on the paperwork for this, is this true? Being that NV has such high unemployment that is growing each day, why have you taken so long?— Chad Soares (@Chad_Edward32) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Where are the 300$ weekly unemployment payments ??— Angela Crawford (@angelac826) September 1, 2020
Where is the extra $300 for unemployment @NYGovCuomo? Bills are starting to get behind. Tough to live on $325 a week in NY. Lots of water and ramen. This isn’t how it should be in America— Vols2158 (@vols2158) September 1, 2020
prev
BRO WHERE THE FUCK IS THE EXTRA 300 unemployment this is actually INSANE HOW BAD THE GOVERNMENT LEFT AMERICA OUT TO DRY.— keep banning me (@BanningKeep) August 31, 2020