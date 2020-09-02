Many Still Haven't Received $300 Unemployment Benefits More Than a Month After $600 Benefit Expired

Monday, Aug. 31 marked exactly a month since the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit provided under the CARES Act expired, and while President Donald Trump signed an executive order renewing benefits, many Americans are reporting that they have yet to see the additional money in their checks. Across social media, people are wondering where the money, which many see as life float amid the pandemic and economic crisis, is.

While the benefit had initially called for $600 weekly payments, the president's Aug. 8 signed executive order called for the payment to be renewed at a reduced amount of $400. States, however, would be required to pay $100 of that amount, with the promised $300 coming from $44 billion allocated from the Disaster Relief Fund. By the end of August, the majority of states had applied and been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to take part in the Lost Wages Assistance program.

According to FEMA, although a state may be approved, it could take some time for the extra benefit to show up in unemployment benefits, as each state has to make adjustments to their systems. It is expected that most approved states will begin paying out the extra benefit by mid to late September.

With millions of Americans still out of work and a stimulus relief bill still stalled on Capitol Hill, many are desperate for the enhanced benefit. Scroll down to see what Americans are saying on social media about the enhanced unemployment benefits.