Man Mistakes Woman for Deer, Shoots and Kills Her

Police in Sherman, NY say that a woman was shot to death on Wednesday when a hunter mistook her for a deer.

The Associated Press reports that 43-year-old Rosemary Billquist was walking her dogs on a path close to the Pennsylvania border around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The hunter — Thomas B. Jadlowski — thought Billquist was a deer, and shot her once with a hand gun. Billquist was only about one hundred yards from her own house.

According to Sherman police, Jadlowski heard Billquist scream and realized she was not a deer. He called 9-1-1 and stayed with her until the emergency workers arrived, applying pressure to the wound.

Billquist was brought to a hospital in nearby Eerie, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Jamie Billquist, saw the ambulance and went running. He rode with his wife to the emergency room. She was soon pronounced dead.

The shooting has been officially classified as an accident. Jadlowski has yet to be charged, though the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they believe the shooting took place after sunset, and local laws prohibit hunting after dark. In addition, Billquist was found on the property of a neighbor, who had not given Jadlowski permission to hunt on their land.

Police say this is not the first incident of this type in the area — particularly after sunset. Jadlowski has been cooperative with the investigation so far.