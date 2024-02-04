Man Eating Costco Hot Dogs For a Week Claims to Lose Weight

This man feels like he found the golden secret of food deals, but is it a good idea?

Back at the start of the year, a content creator/influencer/guinea pig named Sir Yacht shared his new lean, mean, cheap diet answer: the Costco all-beef hot dog. According to PEOPLE, Sir Yacht – real name Joey Kinsley – posted his quest to eat "nothing but the Costco hot dog meal for one week."

The 30-year-old charted his entire journey to eat his way through 29 hot dogs in a seven-day period. The $1.50 staple has been a favorite at the chain for years and they have pledged to keep the price at $1.50 despite the rising tide of inflation and the inevitable reveal that hot dogs are actually just people.

@siryacht 🌭I ate nothing but the Costco hot dog meal for 1 week. Here are the results: ♬ original sound – Sir Yacht

Until then, we have Kinsley to roam through the week with a pocket full of change and a mind full of ideas. He even said the Costco-centric diet was a super benefit, especially since the meal came with a drink. As he wrote, it "absof--kinglutely" was worth it.

In the clip, Kinsley claims he spent just above $43 for his week of hot dog meals, with PEOPLE comparing it to the $164.82 the average millennial doles out for grub regularly. "What I'm really gonna miss most is not just consuming glizzies, but spending only $1.50 on a meal," he told PEOPLE. "That's something that's completely unheard of in 2024." He also claims he lost four pounds just by eating the hot dogs that week. But most outlets neglect to say that you could also lose 4 pounds walking to get the mail or even just using the bathroom.

As it stands, the Costco all-beef hot dog is 316 calories, which is almost double what Oscar Meyer is serving in their all-beef frank. It has almost double the sodium too, coming in with 871 mg or 38% of your daily value. Not to mention whatever else is getting put into that meat mixture.

Still, hard to beat a cheap hot dog. It doesn't judge you like other meals and it can be topped in so many varieties. Just don't call it a sandwich.