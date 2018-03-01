‘Drunk’ Man Strikes Horror in Onlookers as He Dives Head First From Second-Floor at Airport

A man was left seriously injured and onlookers terrified after he jumped from a second-floor railing at an airport.

A man had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he leapt from a second-floor railing inside of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and fell to the first floor, 11 Alive reports. The incident reportedly occurred inside Concourse D of the airport, outside of the Terrapin Taphouse.

Terrified onlookers at the scene recorded the disturbing incident, some of which were later posted to social media, showing the unnamed man walking up to the railing and then leaping over it as witnesses scream in horror. He is said to have jumped over the rail just as airport personnel arrived at the scene.

According to airport spokesperson Reese McCranie, the man had reportedly been involved in an argument with another passenger and became “visibly irate and belligerent.” Atlanta police spokesperson Stephanie Brown added that the man appeared to be intoxicated and began threatening other travelers outside of Terrapin Brewery.

It is said that onlookers heard the man say “shoot me” before he leapt.

The man suffered significant injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, though Brown reported that the man was “alert, conscious and breathing” when medical staff took him away.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No charges related to the incident have yet been filed.

According to International Business Times, this isn’t the first time that a passenger has attempted a dangerous jump at an airport. In March of last year, an Irish man jumped from the fourth floor to the first floor to his death at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During that same month, a man at the Los Angeles Airport was about to attempt to jump from a pedestrian bridge when a security officer managed to pull him off of the bridge just as he attempted to jump.