Man Dies After Getting Head Trapped in Movie Theater Seat

A man in the UK has died after his head became trapped in a movie theater seat.

A man enjoying a movie in Birmingham, England has died after his head became stuck in an electric movie theater seat while he was attempting to retrieve his phone, the Birmingham Mail reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to sources and eyewitnesses, the unidentified man had accidentally dropped his phone between Vue Cinema’s new “Gold Class” seats and was attempting to retrieve it when the freak accident occurred. Sources claim that as he bent down to retrieve his phone, the electric seat’s footrest clamped down on his head.

The man’s partner and other moviegoers attempted to free him, but he was only freed after the electric chair’s footrest was broken.

The man had allegedly suffered cardiac arrest during the incident, and when paramedics arrived at the scene, they were able to restart his heart.

“Crews arrived on scene to find a man in cardiac arrest with bystanders having already commenced CPR. Ambulance staff took over and administered advanced life support, successfully managing to restart the man’s heart. He was then transported to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment,” an ambulance service spokesman told ITV News.

He was later pronounced dead and an investigation into the incident has been opened.

“Following an incident which took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to hospital that evening. We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March. A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance,” a spokesperson for Vue Cinema said in a statement.

According to Mark Croxford, Head of Environmental Health at Birmingham City Council, a Health and Safety investigation has also been launched.

“The City Council’s Environmental Health team were notified of this incident and a Health and Safety investigation has begun. We are unable to comment further at this stage, as the investigation is ongoing,” Croxford said.