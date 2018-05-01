Man Charged With Sharing Prince George Info on Social Media Denies Terrorism

A man who accused of sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied any link to the Islamic State group.

Husnain Rashid, 32, allegedly used the encrypted messaging app Telegram to send a photo of the 4-year-old prince, according to a report by the Associated Press. In addition, the message contained the address of his school, along with the silhouette image of a jihadi fighter and the message “even the royal family will not be left alone.”

Prosecutors have also accused Rashid of making other posts which encouraged violent attacks, and of researching how to get to Syria and how to join Islamic extremist groups.

Rashid’s trial begins on May 14. He was arrested on Nov. 22, and charged with preparing terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication. However, he denied all of the charges levelled against him on Monday, where he had a hearing at London’s Woolwich Crown Court.

Prince George has been in the headlines a lot for a four-year-old lately, as he just welcomed a baby brother into the world. On Friday, his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, announced the name of their third child, who was born earlier this month.

The new Prince of Cambridge is named Louis. The name defied expectations, with most guessing it would be Arthur or Philip. However, the name has a lot of significance for the royal family, particularly in recent generations. Both his father, Prince William and his brother, Prince George have Louis as their middle names, presumably in tribute to Louis Mountbatten.

Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle, played a key role in the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, William’s grandparents (Louis’ great-grandparents). He was also closely related to the royal family by way of his great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Prince George put on a regal display as he and his younger sister, Charlotte, went to the hospital to greet their new brother last week. As royal fanatics examined every frame of the footage carefully, they noticed that once they two children pass through the door with their father, 4-year-old Prince George seemed to put his arm around 2-year-old Princess Charlotte’s shoulders.

While the consensus was that the moment was sweet and innocent, some took a more cynical view, believing that Prince George had been caught flicking his sister on the back of the head inside the hospital doors.