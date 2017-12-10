Man Arrested in Vicious Attack, Beating of Elementary School Teacher

Authorities have arrested a man charged with attacking and beating an elementary school teacher on Dec. 6.

Michael Lee Nivens, 34, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the attack after school at West Hoke Elementary School in Raeford that left a teacher hospitalized.

CBS News reports sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina call the assault on the unnamed teacher a “random act of violence” as he “did not know the teacher.”

Police had released photo and surveillance video of the suspect, obtained by CBS affiliate WNCN, offering a cash reward as they searched for Nivens.

Nivens, who entered the elementary school through a door left unlocked for parents to pick up their children from an after-school care program, hit the teacher in the head, face and hands with a metal object. He had been asking about a former employee at the school.

The teacher was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Authorities will not disclose to the media who Nivens was looking for. The attacker, who is now in jail, is also wanted on a number of charges unrelated to the attack, including first-degree rape and larcenies at churches.

Deputies are currently stationed at the school and staff is ensuring that the doors locked.