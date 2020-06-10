Lori Vallow's Attorney Makes Notable Legal Move After Chad Daybell's Arrest

✖

The attorney for Lori Vallow has made a noteworthy legal move following the arrest of Chad Daybell. Following Daybell's arrest on Tuesday after human remains were found on his property, Vallow's attorney Mark L. Means is requesting access to all the documents related to the investigation on her behalf. The remains were later confirmed to be Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The news was reported by Fox 10 reporter Justin Lim, who tweeted out a copy of Means' request on Wednesday. Specifically, it asks for the release of "filed documents, exhibits, pleadings, warrants, applications, affidavits, corresponding orders and/or records presented" to the court. It also notes that the request "this matter be unsealed." Instead, it clarifies that they be released to his counsel "under seal or by order of the court."

On Tuesday, JJ's grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock revealed that they'd been in contact with authorities as they searched Daybell's residence and issued a formal statement on the matter. "We were notified that law enforcement had discovered human remains on the property," their statement read. "This is obviously a very difficult time for our family, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we wait further news with heavy hearts."

The two Vallow children have been missing since September, and both Vallow and Daybell have reportedly lied to authorities about there whereabouts as well as being generally uncooperative in the investigation. The doomsday prepper couple actually married in Hawaii back in November, which itself was controversial, given they exchanged vows just two weeks after Daybell's former wife, Tammy, had died under mysterious circumstances.

Vallow was handed a court order in January ordering her to turn over her children to the authorities within five days. As that deadline came and went, authorities began questioning whether or not they were actually in Hawaii. Vallow was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order.