‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Opens up About Her All-Natural 30HH Boobs

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas faces a difficult decision: should she keep her 11-pound natural breasts or succumb to peer pressure and pain and let them go?

The 26-year-old told The Doctors panel Wednesday that her size 30HH cups are a part of her identity. “Being busty is really a part of who I am now,” she said, adding “I feel beautiful.” But having ample assets isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, Pelas admits.

“There’s a lot of bullies and a lot of hate for having natural large boobs,” she explained. Aside from the criticism the model receives, her breasts may also be the source of her chronic back pain. Pelas says she’s been experiencing nagging pain in the lower left side of her back, and “some days it hurts all over.”

Fed up with the discomfort, the Los Angeles-based model met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed while cameras followed. After X-rays and MRI scans, Dr. Melamed told Pelas that her spine is “perfect,” suggesting that her breasts aren’t the source of her pain.

Instead, he suggested that the model’s hectic traveling schedule and multiple modeling jobs may be causing her pain. “The body hates being in one position constantly,” he told her. On the show, the expert panel recommended that Pelas tries to exercise, find an appropriate bra for her body and avoiding wearing heels when traveling to relieve and avoid her pain.

Though she sought the advice of The Doctors, this isn’t the first time Pelas has opened up to fans about the issues her busty figure causes.

She shared a posed photo wearing gray leggings and a matching, plunging crop top on Instagram for her more than six million followers in July. Though she looks happy in the shot, the self-proclaimed “genetically gifted” model says she’s simply smiling through the pain.

“Doing my best sweet and innocent face when I’m in pain…. It’s crazy how being busty can make people see your personality so differently,” the model began, hinting that people only see her for her blonde and big-boobed looks.

“Speaking of busty, also crazy how bad my back hurts right now,” she admitted. “Working out with roughly 11 pounds on my chest (yea I got bored one day) is really trying on my back. I have trouble keeping my body squared when stretching and I find I pull from my back (like many) when I need help pushing a weight.”

Pelas added that stretching, massages and a new supportive bed are helping to keep the pain away, but it doesn’t completely remove the issues her ample assets cause.

Though Lindsey’s followers see and praise her frequent lingerie photos touting major cleavage, they offered up messages of support and advice for the model. Many wrote that she should consider having a breast reduction to ease her pain.

