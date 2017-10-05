Heartbreaking Clip Shows the Faces of the Las Vegas Shooting Victims

These are the faces of 24 of the 59 victims that were killed in the Las Vegas shooting. RIP. https://t.co/2ee0dphh1v pic.twitter.com/AxWKMzkwEE — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2017

Among the 58 dead from Sunday night’s Las Vegas mass shooting were mothers, fathers, teachers, police officers, a Navy veteran, a member of the Army National Guard and a nurse who died shielding his wife from the onslaught of bullets.

While there are many more lives who deserve to be remembered and honored after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, a heartbreaking video from ABC News shows 24 of the 58 victims that were killed.

Aside from the fatalities, over 500 others were injured in the attack launched by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police say that at least 50 of those injured are still in critical condition.

Authorities said Paddock had shot and killed himself before they were able to breach his hotel room.

While officials begin to dig into Paddock’s past to determine his currently unclear motive, they discovered that he had 42 guns in his possession at the time of the shooting: 23 with him in his Vegas hotel room and 19 at his Mesquite, Nevada home.

While the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack and has said that Paddock converted to Islam in recent months, U.S. officials say there is no information to back up such allegations.

On Tuesday, police said that Paddock shot from his hotel room for anywhere between nine and 11 minutes. Police also told the media that Paddock had cameras set up inside and outside of his hotel room — one of them hidden on a food cart outside of his hotel room in order to tip off the shooter when police came.

