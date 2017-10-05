This Is the Timeline for the Vegas Shooting

The full timeline of events from Sunday night’s mass shooting has been murky until now. In a news broadcast from CNN, police say they now have an exact timeline of the tragic events out of Las Vegas.

While reports have varied, police say that gunman Stephen Paddock was actively shooting for 10 minutes, from 10:05 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Within two minutes from when he fired the last bullet onto the festival, two police officers reached the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

In the next minute, a hotel security guard ventured onto the floor and stopped when he saw a hotel room ajar. Paddock fired 200 rounds of ammunition at the door, shooting the security guard in the leg.

At that point, law enforcement officers discovered a camera hidden on the food cart sitting outside Paddock’s hotel room (they later discovered another camera in the peephole).

Police knew that although the bullets had stopped, they would have to wait for the SWAT team to safely continue, so they began evacuating the 32nd floor. At 11:20, SWAT units breached his hotel room door and entered the room to find Paddock dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Seven minutes later, SWAT units were able to breach his second hotel room.

A complete timeline of the Las Vegas shooting:

10:05: First shots fired by Paddock

10:15: Last shots fired by Paddock

10:17: First two officers arrive on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay

10:18: Security officer tells police he was shot

11:20: First breach set off, officers enter Paddock’s room and find him down

11:27: Second breach set off, allowing officers access to Paddock’s second room

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that because of the cameras set up inside and outside Paddock’s hotel room, police believe he planned to evade capture and survive.

Lombardo also said that police are not ruling out potential accomplices. They are currently trying to identify and locate a “mystery woman” seen with Paddock in the days leading up to the shooting while his girlfriend was out of the country. His girlfriend, Marilou Dansley, has traveled back to the U.S. from the Philippines and talked with the FBI.

Police are also still searching for a motive as to why Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, killing 58 concertgoers and injuring hundreds more.

While digging into Paddock’s past, Lombardo says authorities have discovered the profile of someone “disturbed and dangerous,” CBS reports.

“What we know is that Stephen Paddock is a man who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and living a secret life,” Lombardo said.