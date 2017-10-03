Musician Bryan Hopkins Led 20 People Into a Freezer for Safety During Vegas Attack

When a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, musician Bryan Hopkins led a group into a freezer for safety.

Hopkins, who is the frontman for a group called Elvis Monroe, filmed himself while taking over 20 people into the walk-in freezer near the venue. He spoke to the camera explaining that the group was unsure of what was going on as they waited in the freezer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re not sure what’s going on out there,” Hopkins said to the camera. “We’re in this icicle room right now. Some sort of shooting or something at the Jason Aldean concert.”

On Sunday night, country music star Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the gunman, who has been identified by the police as Stephen Paddock, fired down on concertgoers from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

The shooting has been labeled as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 59 people killed and over 500 injured.

Police have revealed that Paddock was in possession of 42 guns. In his hotel room at Mandalay Bay, Paddock had 23 firearms with ammo and a bipod.

After conducting a raid on his Mesquite, Nevada home, the authorities found 19 other guns as well as explosive devices that belonged to Paddock. Photos and new information the guns that Paddock used have surfaced on the Internet on Tuesday. Learn the latest here.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Clark County, Nevada has officially issued a state of emergency for its residents. Given the number of people that were victims of the attack, the Las Vegas hospitals have been overwhelmed.

The state of emergency proclamation, which was issued by Yolanda King, explains that the strain on “local public safety and first responder resources and left other parts of the community vulnerable,” and “potential threats exist to the health, life, safety, and welfare of persons and property.”

Learn how you can help the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting here.