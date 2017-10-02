Woman Who Helped Transport Vegas Victims to the Hospital Speaks Out

Woman who helped transport several people injured in Vegas shooting to hospital: “It was bad…he carried someone dead into the hospital.” pic.twitter.com/gJjEOxOCBj — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

A couple who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Sunday recount the chilling scene of the mass shooting at the country music concert, as well as their acts of bravery and generosity.

29-year-old Lindsay Padgett told ABC News that she initially thought the popping noises heard during Jason Aldean’s set were a part of his performance.

“We just heard popping sounds and saw sparks going off of the stage, so at first we thought it was maybe electrical or part of the show, then we thought maybe it was fireworks,” Padgett said. “Then everyone starts yelling, ‘Get on the ground, get on the ground.’ “

Padgett, who attended the concert with her fiancé and friends, said they remained on the ground until it was safe enough to run away from the open lawn, which was across the street from the gunman’s position on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. They frantically ran past her parked truck to a nearby airport hangar.

When the sound of gunshots subsided, she and fiancé Mike Jay went back to her truck to leave the area.

“We realized there were people everywhere that needed help and on stretchers … People saw that we had a truck, so we said ‘Fine, yeah,’ and started to pack everyone in,” she told ABC News.

Five wounded victims were packed in Padgett’s truck, as well as five other people who were caring for injured people. As they were driving to a nearby hospital, they saw an ambulance stopped and transferred their most critical passengers over to the emergency vehicle. She said one of the men who was put in the ambulance died after being shot in the back.

They followed the ambulance to the hospital with the remaining victims in the truck, including a man who had taken a bullet to the chest and a girl who was shot in the leg.

When they arrived at the hospital, Padgett said Jay helped carry victims inside and that “he carried someone dead into the hospital.”

“We were ready to go back and get more people, but my cousin called me because they were scared. My cousin was locked inside the MGM and they heard screaming, so we went there to get my cousin and my family,” Padgett said.

The couple spoke to ABC News correspondent Robin Roberts early Monday morning and said they were still shocked by the events that took place during the concert.

“[We are doing] as well as we can… We’re just trying to get through the night,” Padgett said.