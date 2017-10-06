Mysterious Piece of Paper Found in Vegas Gunman’s Room

Investigators looking into why Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday say that a piece of paper found in his Mandalay Bay hotel room is not a suicide note, according to Business Insider.

While there has been a lot of speculation on what is on that piece of paper, police haven’t released any info on the matter.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a news conference Wednesday night that there was evidence supporting the theory that Paddock planned to escape the hotel alive, but shared no specific details.

Lombardo did reference Paddock’s extensive planning, like his car at the hotel filled with explosives and ammo, and the hidden cameras inside and outside his hotel room that may have been used to help him fend off approaching law enforcement.

A hotel security guard approached Paddock’s room during the attack and Paddock shot over 200 rounds into the hallway, shooting the guard in the leg.

As more police approached, Paddock reportedly shot and killed himself. Despite speaking with Paddock’s brother and girlfriend, authorities are still searching for a reason as to why Paddock launched the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, said she was concerned with Paddock’s “mental stability.”