Las Vegas Shooter Was ‘King of Microaggression,’ Says Brother

As authorities search for the motive behind Stephen Paddock’s attack on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, his brother Eric is sharing more details about the domestic terrorist.

“He was the king of microaggression,” Eric said as reported by The Independent, adding that his brother was the sole shooter behind the attack. Unlike most shooters who are usually younger, his brother was the product of decade-long experience and rumination.

Eric shares that his brother was the kind of person who “would take out his cigar, light it and carefully aim its smoke back into the faces of those whose puffing annoyed him.”

He notes his brother was also a “highly intelligent, highly successful person,” and how “he could have done anything he wanted to do.”

With microaggressions defined as the casual degradation of any marginalized group, it was discovered earlier this week that Paddock’s mental stability was also something of concern.

Marilou Danley, Paddock’s girlfriend told authorities said that the 64-year-old exhibited symptoms like lying in bed and moaning, according to NBC News.

“She said he would lie in bed, just moaning and screaming, ‘Oh, my God,’” a former FBI official who had been briefed on the investigation said.

Another former FBI official said that during her four-hour interview with the FBI on Wednesday, Danley spoke about Paddock displaying “mental health symptoms.”

While the motive has not yet been determined due to his nomadic lifestyle, investigators believe Paddock could have been in mental or physical anguish at the time of the domestic terror attack. However, they do not believe his mental health would have deteriorated to such a state that would have triggered him to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more like at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.