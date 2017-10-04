Las Vegas Gunman Used a Hammer to Break Windows at Hotel Room

Before firing onto a field of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, the gunman broke windows at the hotel by using a hammer-like device, ABC News reports.

The Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Before law enforcement officials entered his hotel room, Paddock reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Aerial footage from Las Vegas shows where the shooter positioned himself across from the concert venue, where more than 22,000 people were watching country music star Jason Aldean perform.

At this time, it is unclear what Paddock’s motive was for the shooting. Officials at a news conference on Monday morning stated that there has been no connection discovered at this time about a link with any international terrorist group. However, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, despite there being no evidence to back the claim.

Authorities explained that Paddock occupied his hotel room since Sept. 28. Upon entering the room, police found an “excess of 10 rifles” after conducting a search.

After the shooting, the Mandalay Bay resort delivered a statement to address the horrific situation.

“This evening there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement read.

On Monday morning, the sheriff for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Joseph Lombardo, gave an update to explain that the death toll and the total number of people injured in the shooting have increased from the initial reports.

In the most recent count, Sheriff Lombardo said the death toll has increased to 59, with more than 500 injured in the attack, TODAY reports.