Labor Day 2018 Food Deals and Steals to Make the Weekend Feel Extra Long

Labor Day weekend is an excuse for many people to squeeze a last few days of summer out of the year before the days get shorter and school schedules get too busy. If there’s one great way to make the most of a long weekend, it’s with some deals on food that are too good to resist.

So if it’s too hot to barbecue, or you don’t get a day off to do so, check out these freebies and discounts to make the long weekend feel just a little bit longer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Papa John’s

If you’re craving pizza this weekend, the controversial pizza chain has an offer to keep your whole party fed. They’re offering buy-one-get-one pies through September 3 with the online code LABORDAY. Just order a regular priced pie and you’ll get one of equal or lesser value for free.

Wendy’s

While Wendy’s deal isn’t Labor Day specific, it will make the entire month of September feel like a holiday. You can take advantage of their 50-cent Frosty deal this weekend or make next weekend feel like an extended vacation with their free weekend delivery deal that runs until November.

Cicis

If you want pizza but need to get out of the house, grab a friend and head down to Cicis to get one free adult buffet when you purchase one full price adult buffet with regular drink. The deal is only good for Labor Day Monday.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is making the entire month of September something to celebrate with their free fries on Friday deal as well as their $1 sandwiches. Use some of your extra weekend day to download their app for more details about where and when you’re eligible to snag this deal.

Marie Callender’s

Mondays don’t have to be awful, it turns out. On Labor Day Monday, buy an entree and get a free slice of pie. Easy as pie.

Firehouse Subs

Sound the alarm: you have until the end of Monday to get your hands on a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Papa Murphy’s

If you get emails from Papa Murphy’s it’s time to check your virtual junk drawer since they’re offering their email list a promo code to get 40 percent off pizza orders over $20. Let’s be real, who ever orders less than $20 on pizza?

Applebee’s

Since the fun shouldn’t end with Labor Day, Applebee’s is ramping up to October fest with a $2 deal on Sam Adams OctoberFest beers until September 30. Bottoms up!