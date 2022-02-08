Kyle Mullen, Navy SEAL Candidate and Former College Football Star, Dies After Hell Week Training

A Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing what is known as Hell Week, an exhaustive phase of initial training for one of America’s most elite military units, has been identified. Seaman Kyle Mullen, of Manalapan, New Jersey, died at the Sharp Coronado Hospital in San Diego on Friday after he and another aspiring candidate began experiencing unspecified symptoms, the Navy confirmed in a press release on Sunday. The identity of the second sailor has not been released at this time.

According to the Navy, Mullen, 24, and his Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class had just successfully completed Hell Week. A previous release shared that the two candidates both fell ill and “reported symptoms” a few hours after completing the training, which the Navy described as “an assessment event during the first phase of the Navy SEAL attribute assessment and selection pathway.” Neither of the two sailors were actively training when they reported symptoms, and they were both transported to a nearby hospital, where Mullen died at 5:42 p.m. PT. His cause of death remains unknown and the Navy confirmed an investigation is underway. In a statement, Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss. We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Kyle Mullen, the Navy SEAL candidate from Manalapan who tragically died while in training in San Diego. He represented the very best of our state. pic.twitter.com/PazWqqxwjs — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 7, 2022

Following news of his passing, many of those who knew Mullen took to social media to pay tribute. Former Manalapan High School football coach Ed Guerreri remembered Mullen as a “great athlete but a better person. Everybody loved him,” according to USA Today. Guerreri added, “Probably one of the best kids I ever had. Great, great kid on the field but even better off the field.”

“We are all saddened by the unfortunate passing of Kyle Mullen. As a member of our 2019 championship team, he will be remembered not just as a excellent player, but also as an excellent person and a great teammate,” Monmouth University’s head football coach, Kevin Callahan, wrote. “He was highly motivated on the field, but his maturity, intelligence, and concern for his fellow teammates is what stands out about Kyle. On behalf of President Leahy and the entire Monmouth University community, we wish to offer condolences to the Mullen Family on their loss.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Mullen joined the Navy in March 2021. He reported to SEAL training in Coronado in July. Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, commonly referred to as “BUD/S,” is a six-month course held at Naval Base Coronado and is among the “most mentally and physically demanding training in the world.” It involves basic underwater demolition, survival, and other combat tactics, and comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Mullen is at least the sixth SEAL candidate to die while going through Hell Week since 1988.