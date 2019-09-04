Kroger Asks Customers to Stop Carrying Guns in Stores

With a growing discussion across the country and it’s political landscape over gun control, Kroger is taking action in its latest plea to customers. The grocery store has asked its customers to forgo bearing arms in its locations.

The company sent the notice out in a statement: “Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers,” said Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs. “We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”

The statement also shared her the company isn’t pleased with the current landscape, adding how “Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms.”

Kroger becomes the latest chain to voice its concern over gun control. Earlier this week, Walmart sent out a similar sentiment.

Walmart was at the center of the El Paso shooting when gunfire broke out its Texas location. There was also a lesser known incident that two left employees dead at one of its Mississippi stores.

“We are respectfully requesting that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores … in states where ‘open carry’ is permitted — unless they are authorized law enforcement officers,” states CEO Doug McMilllon.

None of the stores are necessarily banning guns at their stores, rather urging its customers to consider leaving the firearms at home or in their cars if possible.

Walmart also announced it will stop selling certain rifle rounds and handgun ammo.

The El Paso shooting left 22 innocent shoppers dead at the local Walmart and injured 24 others.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has been active on her political campaign about her concerns over the current gun control laws. She shared a message shortly after the El Paso incident.

“The news out of El Paso is devastating. I’m heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country’s gun violence epidemic,” Sanders wrote.