Kris the Foxx, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 29

Adult film star Kristina Lisina, who went by Kris the Foxx, has passed away, according to a report by The New York Post. Law enforcement sources in Russia say that the 29-year-old model fell 22 stories from her high-rise home in St. Petersburg. So far, few details are available about the circumstances.

Lisina went by the name "Kris the Foxx" in her adult film work on OnlyFans and PornHub. She was a highly popular creator on the platforms, leaving fans confused by her recent passing and abrupt absence from social media. Lisina was reportedly found in a residential area in the Nevsky district, where she had apparently fallen from her home on the 22nd story.

RIP One wonders what activity she was involved n that caused her to fall. Let's hope she left this world with a smile on her face. Kristina Lisina, porn star known as Kris the Foxx, dead at 29: report https://t.co/o8btpIUq6k via @nypost — billy jack (@billyjack2016) July 5, 2021

Investigators did reveal that Lisina was holding a coin when she was found, inscribed with the phrase: "You are always in my heart." Security footage also showed her entering her building while eating a bag of chips, and then showed gruesome footage of her body on the street after her fall.

Lisina's boyfriend, identified only as Rustam M., has reached out to fans on social media asking for support. He hopes that her OnlyFans subscribers will help pay for her funeral costs.

"Greetings to all! 06/29/2021 my girlfriend, Kristina Lisina, also known as Kris the Foxx, passed away," he reportedly wrote. "For a funeral, 70-80 thousand rubles are required. We ask all those who are not indifferent to help financially and repost."

Lisina originally came from Siberia, and once told East2West News that she moved to St. Petersburg for a different career. "I moved to St. Petersburg from Krasnoyarsk, worked in a bank for exactly five days, and I realized that I was not interested," she said in the interview. "I don't understand what to talk about with these people.

Anonymous sources close to Lisina told The Sun that she had been complaining about loneliness and melancholy recently, in spite of her recent string of successes in her work. One friend said: "She wanted to have a family and be loved."

Lisina's OnlyFans page was disabled on Monday morning, and her other social media outlets are shutting down. Some fans are contributing to her funeral fund.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.