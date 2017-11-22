KFC Now Selling $10,000 Escape Pod for a Christmas Present Even Better Than Chicken

Escape from Cyber Monday with our one-of-a-kind Internet Escape Pod. Let Colonel Sanders and his protective dome help take you back to a simpler, internet-free time. https://t.co/3oIcv6NDtY pic.twitter.com/6sYqmMv7TZ — KFC (@kfc) November 16, 2017

KFC wants to make your holiday season as uninterrupted as possible and to do that, they’ve introduced the “Internet Escape Pod.”

The structure is reminiscent of a dome-tent, only it has a giant likeness of Colonel Sanders draped around it, and it is one-of-a-kind. Meaning, they are only selling the one, but they are deadly serious about it.

Boasting a $10,000 price tag on their KFC Limited merchandise website, the “Internet Escape Pod” is designed to help you “find sanctuary for yourself and your loved ones under Colonel Sanders.”

So what exactly does a an “Internet Escape Pod” do? Well, according to KFC, “this dome is like a magic force field designed to disrupt the internet coming to and from your devices.”

The dome is made of “steel and stainless steel mesh cage,” and the Colonel himself is made of “8 pound high-density architectural foam and enamel paint.”

The company also details the durability and effectiveness of the dome, saying, “In case you haven’t noticed, our specialty is fried chicken, not internet-blocking cages. Although we have done our best to ensure total internet escape, a special person with a gizmo has to test our cage before we can claim total and utter signal impenetrability.”

“Upon installation, every effort will be taken to ensure it fully blocks your device.” they add. “You have the Colonel’s word.”