Viewers Think Kendrick Lamar Lip-Synced During National Championship Performance

Kendrick Lamar possibly lip-synced during the College Football Playoff Championship halftime show, and fans are not happy.

The acclaimed rapper took performed songs from his 2017 album DAMN, including “Humble,” “DNA” and “Element.” He also performed a new song from the Black Panther soundtrack.

However, there appeared to be some lag between what viewers heard and the movements of Lamar’s mouth.

It’s unclear whether Lamar was lip-syncing or if there was some sort of delay between the broadcasted audio and video.

The performance was widely advertised, with some tuning in solely for Lamar’s performance. The lackluster show disappointed both adamant Lamar supporters and football fans, based on social media’s reactions.

“When you wait a month and ESPN advertises for a month for Kendrick Lamar to lip-sync,” viewer Matt Connolly wrote.

Another fan added, “Love some Kendrick but this lip-syncing is next level bad….Just awful.”

See some of the viewers reactions below.

Is there such a thing as “lip-rapping”? If so I think that’s what Kendrick Lamar is currently doing. #NationalChampionship — Jen (Wirth) Loach (@jen_wirth19) January 9, 2018

When you wait a month and ESPN advertises for a month for Kendrick Lamar to lip sync 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 9, 2018

Sooooo we just gonna pretend that @kendricklamar isn’t lip syncing this whole show? My god this is hard to watch lol #NationalChampionship — 𝕜𝕒𝕣𝕒 🥓 (@freckles_2468) January 9, 2018

Love some Kendrick but this lip syncing is next level bad…. Just awful. pic.twitter.com/BfEhHRolOl — New Year, Same Z 🥂🎆 (@ZacOnTheMic) January 9, 2018

This is a developing story.