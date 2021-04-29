Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Concerns With Meghan Markle's Family Before Royal Wedding

✖

The drama surrounding the Royal Family has been swirling for months, and even years, now, with a new report indicate Middleton allegedly had concerns with Meghan Markle's family before the actress' wedding with Prince Harry. Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, recently spoke with The Sun about the time before the big wedding, claiming that The Duchess of Cambridge was unsure of Markle's relatives, specifically her dad, Thomas. "She could not understand why Harry had never met his future father-in-law."

Seward added that Middleton also did not understand "why Meghan, who Harry assured was The One and 'ticked all his boxes,' appeared embarrassed about her family and unwilling to speak about them apart from her mother." The author also stated that Markle appeared to be "unwilling to speak" about Thomas with royal officials, and only spoke about her mother, Doria Ragland. The claims from Seward come after Markle and Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, wherein Markle made claims of racist conversations from high members of the Royal Family.

According to Markle, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be. Harry opted not to speak about the specific situation but did not refute his wife's claims.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with.

The couple left their roles in the British Royal Family in 2020 and have since been completely stripped of their positions and entitlements. Harry stated that his family even cut him off financially around a year ago. They also had their security detail removed, which they say put their very lives at risk.

More recently, the British Royal family was rocked by the death of their patriarch, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on April 9, following a hospital stay due to an infection that needed treatment. Harry traveled to the U.K. to attend the funeral service, but Markle stayed behind, in the United States. She is currently pregnant with the couple's second child and doctors recommended that she not travel by plan such a long distance at this point in her pregnancy.