Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal Baby Will Have Mouthful of a Title

The name of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new royal baby has not been announced, but he will still have a mouthful of a title regardless.

As reported by E! News, The infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke.”

She also clarified that, technically speaking, the new baby will be a commoner. “It sounds complicated, but in the U.K, the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron,” Koenig said.

As has been widely reported, the baby was born on Monday morning, April 23, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, with the royal family exiting and posing for photos just a few hours later later.

This is the third child for The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge, after 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Additionally, he is the second son of the couple, and will be fifth in line for the throne.

Almost as soon as news of the new royal baby had been announced, people immediately began to speculate on the odds of what his name might be.

According to TMZ, a large betting company based in the UK called Ladbrokes is reporting that Arthur is the top name, per their top bets.

There are several other contenders as well, which land in the following order based on most likely to least likely, according to current bets: Arthur – 6/4, James – 5/1, Albert – 6/1, Philip – 6/1, Thomas – 10/1, Alexander – 12/1, Henry – 12/1.

Interestingly, the Ladbrokes odds that the baby will be named after his father, William, are at the bottom of the list with only 25/1 odds. The site is also taking bets on who the child’s godparents might be, with Prince William‘s old nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke at the top of that list.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa, come in ties for second with 10/1 odds. Meghan Markle is further down the list at only 14/1 odds. While she may not have high odds for choice of godmother, Markle will still be in the child’s life, as she is preparing to marry his uncle, Harry.

Hilariously, there are also some celebrities on the list, clearly just for fun, with Elton John landing at 50/1 odds, David Beckham scoring 100/1 odds, and Donald Trump coming in with a whopping 1000/1 odds of being the baby’s godfather.