Kate Middleton Breaks BAFTA’s All-Black Dress Code and Social Media Applauds

As celebrities flocked to the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday donning all-black ensembles, Kate Middleton stood out in a green gown, leaving audiences divided on her apparent snub to the ‘Time’s Up’ movement.

Similar to the unofficial dress code of the Golden Globes in January, most attendees of the British film awards ceremony were decked out in black to show solidarity to victims of sexual harassment and inequality.

But some wondered if the Dutchess of Cambridge got the memo when she arrived in an olive green Jenny Packham gown, accessorized with a black belt and clutch and emerald jewels. At seven months pregnant with their third child, Prince William escorted his wife with care while donning a classic black suit of his own.

While Middleton may have used her accessory choices to give a subtle nod to the evening’s theme, she opted not to dress in all-black alongside nearly every other VIP attendee.

Some shamed Middleton for her lack of support, others defended her right to choose her own attire — and the message that sends.

“Ahhh nice to see the feminists out in full force tonight criticising Kate Middleton for having the cheek to CHOOSE whatever she wants to wear tonight! I think she looks gorgeous, this movement doesn’t give you a right to dictate how people dress,” one user tweeted in support of Middleton.

Another added, “Like I don’t think #KateMiddleton needs a ton of defending but I do believe the spirit of the movement means reminding everyone that women should all by given the choice. And no, I wouldn’t want the queen pissed off with me either. Sue me.”

Middleton’s decision not to wear black was not a political statement against the movement, but the opposite. As a senior member of the British royal family, she is forbidden from expressing her political opinions altogether, so much so that she isn’t allowed to vote.

“People hurling abuse at Kate Middleton for not wearing black to the #BAFTAs need to remember that as a member of the Royal family, she can’t show support towards a political affiliation or bias,” one user recalled.

Another added, “I’ve seen an awful lot of vitriol being directed towards Kate Middleton for her choice of dress at the #BAFTAs. Her outfit was as black as she could get without her breaking royal protocol and shaming her and any other woman is surely the antithesis of the MeToo campaign.”

Because the royal family’s opinions are considered to be so influential, they are not allowed to disclose their opinions publicly. And while the ‘Time’s Up’ movement is not political in nature, it calls on laws and codes of conduct, and it was likely in Middleton’s best interest to remain neutral on the issue.

And for those continuing to criticize Middleton’s outfit choice, one Twitter user had a blunt clap-back at the ready: “At the end of the day #KateMiddleton is still the Princess. And all of u criticizing her are not.”

While Middleton gave perhaps a subtle nod to the ‘Time’s Up’ and #MeToo movements made popular last year, other celebrities adopted the all-black trend with pride.

Among those donning dark dresses were Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong’o, Salma Hayek and Octavia Spencer.