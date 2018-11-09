Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leaves Hospital After Fall Left Her With 3 Broken Ribs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left the hospital after she was taken to George Washington University Hospital after suffering a fall on Wednesday night.

On the morning of Friday, Nov. 9, the justice was released from the hospital, where she was admitted on Thursday, Nov. 8. Bader Ginsburg was found to have fractured three ribs on her left side during her fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg shared the news of the 85-year-old’s release, telling USA Today that Bader Ginsburg “is doing well and plans to work from home today.”

After falling at her office on Wednesday, Bader Ginsburg returned to her home but experienced discomfort overnight, Arberg told the Associated Press.

Early the next morning, the justice called Supreme Court police to take her to George Washington University Hospital in Washington. As a result, she was forced to miss the formal investiture ceremony for new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the court that morning.

The Supreme Court’s next session is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Bader Ginsburg has battled multiple health issues in the past, her most recent being a blocked artery in 2014 during which she underwent a procedure to have a stent implanted.

In 2012, she fell and broke two ribs, and in 2009 she was hospitalized after a negative reaction to medication. She has also battled cancer twice, colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Despite her health issues, the justice has not missed any work and still continued to exercise regularly.

Bader Ginsburg has been closely watched by those on both sides of the political spectrum as she is currently the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing. The court is currently divided 5-4 in favor of conservatives, and the Republican-controlled Senate is poised to confirm any of Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court appointments for the next two years.

Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by Bill Clinton and became the second female justice to be confirmed, the first having been Sandra Day O’Connor.

She is currently the oldest judge on the bench but seemingly has no plans to retire, as she has already hired law clerks for the term that extends into 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty / AFP Contributor