Joe Biden: Alleged Assassination Plot Against Former VP Uncovered Before Final Debate

A man was arrested in Kannapolis, North Carolina on child pornography charges allegedly planned to assassinate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to a court order outlining why he should stay in jail. When Alexander Hillel Treisman was arrested in late May outside a Kannpolis bank, police allegedly found several weapons in his van, along with plans to carry out an act of terrorism. Details on Treisman's plan became public just hours before Biden is set to debate President Donald Trump in the final 2020 presidential debate.

According to an order filed in federal court earlier this month, Treisman was arrested after bank employees saw a white van left in the parking lot, reports WBTV. "Through the windows, KPD officers observed an AR-15 style rifle, a box for a Taurus .380 handgun, a canister of the explosive material Tannerite, and a box of 5.56 caliber ammunition," the order, written by a federal magistrate judge, reads, referring to testimony from an FBI agent. A search of the van found five more guns, as well as over $500,000, books about survival, weapons, and Islam, and drawings of "swastikas and planes crashing into buildings."

When Treisman was arrested, police found divers licenses from three different states. Agents also found evidence that he bought weapons in Washington, Kansas, New Hampshire, and Virginia. The agents also allegedly found child pornography on eight different electronic devices. They also found the defendant published a meme on April 15, 2020, with the caption, "Should I kill Joe Biden?"

Investigators also allegedly found internet searches between March and May, showing Treisman searched for Biden's home address, as well as information on state gun laws, night vision goggles, and rifle parts. He also allegedly bought an AR-15 in New Hampshire and traveled to a Wendy's restaurant near Biden's home. Treisman also allegedly write a checklist with a note reading, "execute."

After listing all the evidence found by investigators, the judge wrote that "no combination of available release conditions would reasonably assure the safety of the community, and that a preponderance of evidence establishes that no conditions would ensure Defendant’s presence in court." However, Treisman has not been charged with crimes related to possession of the guns and the other evidence. The order notes that Treisman allegedly discussed jumping bail with his mother in a May jail call and agents found a picture of a rental agreement for a Canadian apartment.

Also this week, a Frederick, Maryland man now faces federal charges after he dropped a note off at the home of a Biden supporter, reports Maryland Matters. The note allegedly threatened Biden, his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and their supporters. James Dale Reed was allegedly caught on a front-door camera dropping off the note. If Reed is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison.