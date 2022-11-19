Jim Bohannon, Talk Radio Host, Dead at 78

DC-based national radio host Jim Bohannon has died at 78, per CBS D.C. The Oregon native's love for radio began early. He started in high school and continued while attending college at Missouri State University. He's also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Security Agency with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, including a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967-1968. Bohannon worked at the radio stations WGAY, WTOP, and WRC in DC before making a name for himself nationally. He hosted the America in the Morning news magazine show. Bohannon also was a fill-in host for Larry King's national radio show. When King left to work at CNN, the show became the Jim Bohannon Show. He hosted until he retired just one month before his death.

"His distinctive voice, wit and wisdom was aired on some 500 radio stations nationwide," Bohannon's obituary reads. "Jim has been honored to be the recipient of numerous awards in recognition of his talent and contributions to the radio industry. This includes his induction into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, the National Radio Hall of Fame of the Museum of Broadcast Communication, and the Society of Professional Journalists, DC Chapter Hall of Fame."

His beloved Annabelle told friends, "I have no doubt he is looking for a microphone and headset to begin broadcasting – he will just be working for a different network."

