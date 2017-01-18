Jessie James Decker Tweets a Hilarious Message to Her ‘Aunt Flo’

When it comes to that time of the month, Mother Nature doesn’t discriminate. She hits hard, even if you’re a country music star married to a professional football player with two beautiful children.
Jessie James Decker proved that theory when she tweeted a woeful objection to her “Aunt Flo.”
Aunt Flo did u really have to beat me up so badly this month? Feels like I’m being kicked in the ovaries
— Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) December 1, 2016
We feel you, girl. If you’re in the same boat as Decker, check out these helpful tips for getting rid of cramps.
