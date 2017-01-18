Trending

Jessie James Decker Tweets a Hilarious Message to Her ‘Aunt Flo’

When it comes to that time of the month, Mother Nature doesn’t discriminate. She hits hard, even […]

By

When it comes to that time of the month, Mother Nature doesn’t discriminate. She hits hard, even if you’re a country music star married to a professional football player with two beautiful children.

Jessie James Decker proved that theory when she tweeted a woeful objection to her “Aunt Flo.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

We feel you, girl. If you’re in the same boat as Decker, check out these helpful tips for getting rid of cramps.

>> Read more: These Memes Perfectly Sum Up Your Period

Featured image credit: Instagram/@jessiejamesdecker

Tagged:

Related Posts