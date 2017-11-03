Substitute Teacher Arrested for ‘Chest Rubbing’ and ‘Kissing’ Student

An Indiana substitute teacher at a Christian academy was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. However, her defense attorney claims the student made up his claims so he could go to a different school.

Jennifer McLeod was 34 years old at the time of the alleged affair, which happened in 2015. The Hebron Christian Academy student, who was a 17-year-old 11th grader at the time, claims McLeod sent him “firty” text messages, reports FOX News.

On the last day of the 2015 school year, the relationship went beyond text messages when she kissed “romantically” in a classroom, the student claimed. The student also claimed they met in her house once, where they kissed. They also allegedly had sexually graphic phone calls at night.

In the texts, McLeod allegedly told the student that she wished she was a teenager herself so he could be her boyfriend. The student testified that he “liked the attention she was giving me.”

McLeod is now on trial and was charged with two felony counts of child seduction. She has denied the charges.

“He wanted to go to another school,” defense attorney Steve Bush said during the trial, reports NWI Times. Bush said the student wanted to go to the school where his brother worked as a coach and was struggling with his basketball coach.

Another student is expected to testify after telling investigators that the student told him about the alleged relationship. The other student also claimed to investigators that he saw McLeod rub the alleged victim’s chest.

